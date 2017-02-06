Four killed in Subang house fire

PETALING JAYA: Four people were killed in a fire that broke out in a double storey terrace house in USJ 2, Subang Jaya early today.

Members of the fire and rescue department found the victims in a bathroom and bedroom during a post-fire inspection after putting out the blaze at the house on Jalan USJ 2/5a.

Sixteen firemen from the Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya Fire and rescue departments arrived the scene within minutes after being alerted of the blaze at 5.35am.

The fire that damaged 80% of the building was put out in less than an hour.

The identities of the victims have yet to be revealed by the authorities and the cause of fire is being investigated.

