Focus on programmes for the rakyat to strengthen national resilience: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has urged the government to place more emphasis on delivering projects for the rakyat, in order to strengthen national resilience.

The Prime Minister said focusing on fundamental factors that are within the government's control as such was pertinent for the country in facing an uncertain global economy.

"There are external factors that are hard to predict, and not within our control. Which is why it is important that we look at those that are within (control), including strengthening our national resilience.

"Today I would like to stress on our ability as a government to implement and deliver all kinds of projects, programmes and government aid to the people.

"This is among the fundamental factors that we are able to offer to the rakyat," he said during the Prime Minister's Department monthly assembly, here, today.

Najib said, among other things, civil servants must ensure that the cashflow given to the respective ministries is sufficient for them to deliver their programmes.

He said as a central agency, the government also needs to identify if there were still restrictions in terms of red tape, or if there were any internal regulation requirements that needed to be reviewed.

He said all ministries and agencies must also not only work in their silos, and that greater coordination is required to deliver these programmes.

"Rarely does an implementation of a project require only the participation of a single ministry. Avoid territorial attitudes, the feeling that we should not bother about others," he said.

Najib said although he acknowledged that harmony, national unity and the spirit of patriotism is significant in ensuring national resilience, he said the government's delivery is also a very important aspect.

"We must look at how we can work harder to ensure that not only our output increases, but the outcome as well," he said.