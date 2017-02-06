Five-year-old boy drowns in drain

SIK: A five-year-old boy was found drowned, believed after falling into a drain while playing with friends in the area, not far from his house at the Sik police quarters here yesterday.

Sik district police chief DSP Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said the body of Muhamad Adif Naufal Aswardi was found in Sungai Charuk Kit.

The boy was playing with friends in the area at about 7.15pm yesterday when he was believed to have fallen into the drain and was swept by the current into the river," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The body was then sent to Sik Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama