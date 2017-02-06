Blast to the past

She worked as a personal shopper for Topshop before going freelance.

She worked as a personal shopper for Topshop before going freelance.

WITH her classic red pout, neatly fashioned victory rolls, and immaculate getup, Chiang Lee Ming’s dedication to dress in homage to the 1950s is as impressive as her style is arresting.

The freelance stylist and personal shopper fell in love with vintage fashion in college, often sporting Peter Pan collar tops, knee-length skirts and dresses, which earned her the nickname “vintage girl”. But she soon switched things up for a classier wardrobe, following her boyfriend’s suggestion for her to adopt a more mature look.

“I started going for the chic and elegant look, which was what all the bloggers were wearing back then. But I thought I shouldn’t follow the trend, and just be myself.

“I hated tight-fitting dresses; I thought they were very trashy. And the only way to look elegant and not trashy, is to wear 1950s fashion. Skirts and dresses from that era are always below the knees,” the 30-year-old highlighted.

To achieve the elegance of 1950s style comes with commitment, of course. On a good day, Chiang takes at least an hour to pull off the whole shebang. Otherwise, preparation can take up to two hours.

“It’s tidy, prim and proper. The vintage look is about the whole package, from hair to toe. Your hair, make-up, outfit, and accessories have to be right, otherwise you wouldn’t be able to carry it.

“The hairstyle is the hardest thing to manage, but you’ll get the hang of it. The make-up is very basic. Classic red would be an essential lip colour to pull off vintage,” said the advertising and graphic design major.

On top of that, commitment can make a dent in your purse or bank account, especially when shopping for vintage clothing in Malaysia requires a budget of its own. For Chiang, she caps it at RM300 per item when she gets her style fix on Etsy.com. The Malacca native offered a tip when shopping online: “You need to know your size well. And sometimes I do have to go to the tailor to make adjustments.”

Being dressed up to the nines is part and parcel of Chiang’s job, and it makes good branding for her service as a personal stylist and shopper. When she’s not assisting clients with their wardrobe choices, Chiang has her elaborate ensembles captured on camera, edited and uploaded on Instagram – of which she has a following of almost 14,000 users! The soft-spoken lass also crafts and sells sinful, picturesque baked goods with her cousin.

FUN FACTS

Beauty tip: Drink lots of water.

Beauty must-haves: Eyeliner, red lipstick, eyebrow pencil, pomade and hairspray.

Favourite skincare: Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair serum.

Vintage icons: Dita Von Teese, Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly.

Fur children: Two dogs and a cat.

Instagram: @leeeeming