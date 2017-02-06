Perak still has 215 flood evacuees at two relief centres

IPOH: The situation in the flood-hit areas in Perak remained unchanged overnight, with 215 people from 61 families at two relief centres as at 8am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department flood information portal, 202 of the evacuees were being accommodated at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in the Manjung district and the 13 others at the Padang Serai surau in the district of Larut, Matang and Selama.

A spokesman of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the floodwaters had stagnated in the two areas because the land there was lower than the river. — Bernama