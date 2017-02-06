Parisian chic

Uniqlo x Ines de La Fressange spring/summer 2017 collection.

UNIQLO will be launching the 2017 Spring/Summer Inès de la Fressange collection in two phases from Jan 27 onwards, via selected stores and uniqlo.com.

In its seventh season, this 68-item collaborative line is inspired by Marseille, a port city in the south of France that has flourished for centuries as a trading centre.

Hence, the clothing pieces evoke the beautiful scenery, sunny weather, light sea breezes, and diverse cultures that make the city so vibrant and a perfect setting for motion pictures such as Borsalino.

This collection, designed by Ines with her characteristic affection for spontaneity and living in the moment, offers a sense of freedom juxtaposed with nostalgia.

Ines’ signature indigo celebrates the coastal waters of Marseille in everything – from the line-up’s outerwear to shirts, jackets, pants, skirts and dresses, with on-trend berry accents underscoring vitality. The design palette includes floral prints and elegant dot patterns too.

The range features satin stadium jackets, blouson shirts and other spring outerwear, as well as sporty polo shirts and macramé mesh knits for summer. Meanwhile, linen shirts, camisoles, and dresses will roll out from early March. New additions to the range will be apron wrap dresses, tricolour espadrilles and loungewear.

For this collection, Ines worked with Naoki Takizawa, Uniqlo Special Projects Design Director, to bring together her passion for clothing that enhances comfort and beauty for all women in line with the Uniqlo LifeWear concept.