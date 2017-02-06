Kedah rotavirus cases rise to 18 with 11 new patients

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Health Department has recorded 11 new cases of rotavirus in the state, raising to 18 the number of cases since last Friday.

The new cases involved children and teenagers aged one to 19 who sought treatment at several hospitals for vomiting and diarrhoea after having visited the Ulu Legong hotspring recreational spot in Baling.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said that as of 5pm yesterday, four people had sought treatment at the Kulim Hospital, three at the Jitra Hospital, two at the Sik Hospital and one each at the Yan Hospital and Amanjaya Specialist Hospital in Sungai Petani.

"Some of these patients, all of whom had visited the recreational spot between Jan 28 and 30, have been warded and some given outpatient treatment," he said in a statement today.

Dr Norhizan said that so far 12 people had been warded, seven of them at the Kulim Hospital, two at the Sik Hospital and one each at the Jitra Hospital, Yan Hospital and Amanjaya Specialist Hospital.

"I advise those who have visited the recreational centre from Jan 25 to last Friday and who are suffering from diarrhoea to get treatment at the nearest clinic and to inform about their visit to the spot.

"The recreational centre has been closed to facilitate investigation by the Kedah Health Department, Baling Health Office and the National Public Health Laboratory in Sungai Buloh," he said.

The Kedah Health Department had confirmed that seven cases were recorded since last Friday involving children who were hospitalised for vomiting and diarrhoea caused by rotavirus infection after visiting the recreational centre. — Bernama