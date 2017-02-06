Cops will monitor Selva Kumar if he stays in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police will keep an eye on Selva Kumar Subbiah, a convicted serial rapist in Canada, if he plans to stay in Penang, said Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye.

Speaking at a press conference after officiating the "Jom ke Sekolah" campaign at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Sejahtera, Machang Bubuk here today, Chuah said the police will monitor Selva Kumar, 57, but said there was no restriction on him if he wants to stay in Penang.

"There is no restriction at all. Go ahead, if he (Selva Kumar) wants to live in Penang.

"He was caught and punished overseas, therefore he is a free man in Malaysia now.

"I think the public have to understand that he has been punished overseas, therefore, we cannot take action against him when he comes back to Malaysia. It is wrong in terms of human rights," he told reporters here.

It was reported that Selva Kumar is expected to return to Malaysia after serving a 24-year jail term in a Canadian prison.

He was convicted at two separate trials more than two decades ago of drugging and sexually assaulting 30 women. But there may be hundreds more victims, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada hearing was told.

Chuah stressed that the police would take serious action to investigate Selva Kumar if there is any complaint lodged against him because of his previous criminal record.