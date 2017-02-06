Young crocodile caught in abandoned pond

PASIR PUTEH: Civil Defence Force personnel have caught a young crocodile in an abandoned pond in Kampung Jelor here.

The reptile, of the 'buaya tembaga' (copper-coloured crocodile) species, was caught at 9.30am yesterday at it was feeding on a sheep carcass, said Pasir Puteh Civil Defence Force officer Second Lieutenant (PA) Nik Mohd Nor Nik Mat.

The animal was 1.5-metres long and weighed 15kg, he said, adding that six Civil Defence Force personnel caught the crocodile with the help of several villagers.

"We believe the reptile is from Sungai Jelor and was it trapped in the abandoned pond during the recent floods in the district," he said to reporters at the Pasir Puteh Civil Defence Force office here today.

He said the crocodile would be handed over to the Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department. — Bernama