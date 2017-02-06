Perak Sultan chides Malays who forget roots

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today criticised the attitude of some Malays who displayed attributes of forgetting their roots soon after beginning to enjoy a little success in comparison to the advance made by the other communities.

He likened the attitude to the kind of lifestyle that prevailed during the fall of Melaka to the Portuguese where the people lost out in their haste to pursue wealth and engaged in a power struggle.

"It is feared that the newly acquired wealth of the Malays will not last long if they relish in lavish spending to reflect their social image, instead of saving and investing to accumulate a bigger asset for the community in the long run," he said when opening the 'Muzakarah Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah' discourse here.

The programme, with the theme "Mengakar Kuat Umat Melayu, Menjunjung Tinggi Islam" (Strengthening the Malay Roots, Upholding Islam), was also attended by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Sultan Nazrin Shah also said that the Malays were now in a race to ridicule one another, not realising that they were exposing their own weaknesses.

"While being grateful for their success, the Malays should not take lightly the misconduct of their own people," he added.

He said policies formulated to aid the Malays did not meet their objectives because of leakages.

"Today, the dignity of the race has been disgraced with acts of corruption, breach of trust, fraud and power abuse. It is apt that the race should be wary of the adage that a rotten apple can spoil the barrel," he added.

Sultan Nazrin Shah said Malays who continued to be at loggerheads would not be a strong community and Muslims who continued to be in conflict would not be able to uphold Islam. — Bernama