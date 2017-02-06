State govt will assist civil servants who are victims of Ah Longs: Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Government has come forward to assist its civil servants who had borrowed money from loan sharks.

Realising that many are involved in this, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said, the State did not want to see civil servants borrowing money from loan sharks and money lenders.

He said state will help by making police reports and ensuring the borrowers would only pay the capital instead of the interest rates.

He said the move is to teach the "Ah Longs" a lesson of not lending money to the state civil servants in the future.

"We will definitely help them," he told reporters after attending the monthly civil servants assembly accompanied by state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus.

Lim said the state government viewed the issues of civil servants borrowing money from loan sharks and money lenders as serious as many were not able to pay back the loan borrowed which comes with higher interest rates.

"I do not blame anyone including moneylenders," he said and expressed hope civil servants will refrain themselves from borrowing from "Ah Longs".

Farizan, meanwhile, said he was monitoring the issue as head of departments have been tasked to follow-up on the issue.

"We will arrange a meeting with those who took loans," he said.