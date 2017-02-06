TMJ to contest for FAM presidency

PETALING JAYA: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pix) will after all contest for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president post.

This is after Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar gave his consent following a meeting with 14 delegates of FAM affiliate members at the Pasir Pelangi Palace in Johor Baru this morning.

According to the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to the affiliate members who were seeking his consent for Tunku Ismail's nomination in their bid to change the local footballing scene.

It was reported that the Sultan asked Tunku Ismail for his view on contesting the top FAM post, to which the latter said: "I will follow Tuanku's command."

Sultan Ibrahim then replied: "Change Malaysian football."

The Johor Southern Tigers page is the official Facebook page of JDT, which is owned by Tunku Ismail.

Nominations for the top post will close on Feb 13, with the new FAM president to be announced during the national football congress on March 25.

Tunku Ismail has been nominated for the post alongside Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, former Kelantan Football Association president Tan Sri Annuar Musa and former Home Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat.

Khairy had however, on Jan 26, said he was ready to withdraw from contesting for the post should Tunku Ismail decide to contest.