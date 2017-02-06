MAIJ contributes RM2m to IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ) today contributed RM2 million to the National Heart Institute (IJN) to be used to help less affordable patients from Johor.

MAIJ Adviser Datuk Noh Gadut said the fund was raised from tithe collection from the public.

"MAIJ is committed to helping quarters in need, especially the Johor people," he said at the handing over of the contribution, which was received by IJN chief executive officer Datuk Dr. Azhari Yakub, here today.

Meanwhile, IJN, chairman Tan Sri Dr Mohd Nasir Mohd Ashraf said the institute welcomes contributions from any quarters to help finance the treatment and operation of patients at IJN.

"Heart disease is the number one killer in the country and the world, and the cost of treating the patient is increasing every year," he added. — Bernama