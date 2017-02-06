Terengganu MB hospitalised after accident at equestrian centre in KL (updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman fell from a horse during training at an equestrian centre here today and has been hospitalised for observation.

He was training under the supervision of a coach at about 10.30am when he suddenly fainted and fell, Ahmad Razif said to Bernama at a private hospital here.

Doctors had advised him to rest for the next two to three days, he said, adding that the people need not worry about his health.

"I was preparing for the Menteri Besar Endurance Cup in Lembah Bidong next month. I was in training. I was too exhausted. I lost my balance and fell. I have undergone an examination. Everything is alright.

"I will be out of hospital in a day or two. I will go on leave for two or three days and then resume duty. What happened today will not discourage me from participating in the endurance meet because it is still some time away," he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat, who had visited Ahmad Razif at the hospital, said the menteri besar did not suffer any serious injury but he had to be placed under observation.

He said that if there was no problem, Ahmad Razif would return to Terengganu after 24 hours.

Rozi said that besides attending several official functions here, Ahmad Razif had also undergone equestrian training in preparation for the Menteri Besar Endurance Cup on March 3 and 4.

"I don't see how this (accident) can affect his participation in the endurance event because it is still a month away. There is no problem. He is committed to participating in the event and several others as well," he said to Bernama.

Rozi said the people need not worry about Ahmad Razif's health and expressed confidence that the menteri besar would be fine after resting for a few days — Bernama