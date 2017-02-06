PAS fanning extremist and chauvinistic line of politics: Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: PAS is fanning an extremist and chauvinistic line of politics by admitting that cooperating with Umno is better than DAP, said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said the tone uttered by the Islamist party puts them closer with Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) rather than with the opposition.

He said PAS can be as extreme as they want and can make fiery speeches but that will not solve their problem.

"Did it solve the problem of the people's stomach?

"Does it solve the fact that Kelantan is a failed state because they cannot even build houses for the flood victims three years ago?" he said.

Lim was asked to comment on PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin, who said that said working with Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) is more reliable than working with DAP who is anti-Islam.

The DAP secretary-general also dismissed the notion that PAS working with Umno can be a threat to Pakatan Harapan in the next general election.

"I think they (PAS) are going to do that (a threat to PH) but let the people decide," he said.

Earlier, Lim who is also Penang Development Corporation (PDC) chairman attended the state agency Chinese New Year open house.

The open house was attended by state exco members, PDC board members and also the staff of PDC.