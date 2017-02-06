I have declared all sources of my earnings, Ku tells sessions court

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) head Datuk Ku Chin Wah told the Sessions Court here today that he had declared all the sources of his earnings as required by the prosecutor's notice.

Ku, 58, said he had declared all his earnings obtained during his 38-year service with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Questioned by his lawyer, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, the reason for him to do so, instead of only seven years from 2006 as stated in the prosecution's notice, Ku said: "I have nothing to hide".

"I listed all the property I acquired during my 38 years service. Some, have been disposed off," he said when entering his defence on a charge of failing to declare the sources of his earnings.

Ku, who is now with the Bukit Aman CID secretariat, said he had listed in the sworn statement the movable or immovable property, details of travel, details of business, sources of income, details of earnings and details of expenditure.

On the commission he received, Ku said he had clarified the matter since the first time his statement was recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Dec 23, 2013, and also on June 23, 2015 and Jan 21, 2016.

"Since the beginning, when asked (on the matter), I informed them about the commission of RM30,000 (from the sale of a condominium in Johor Bharu) and RM800,000 (from the sale of two hotels in Bukit Bintang), I have explained the commission was used to buy shares.

"I have declared all the shares. I have also declared the commission to the Inland Revenue Board and I have also paid the tax. My actions showed that I have no intention to purposely hide the commission.

"Furthermore, the commission is legitimate. Why should I hide?," he asked.

Ku was charged with failing to comply with a notice under Section 49(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act dated Dec 23, 2013 when he failed to declare the source of earnings in a sworn statement dated Jan 8, 2014.

He allegedly committed the offence at the MACC headquarters, Block D6, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya between Dec 23, 2013 and Jan 21, 2014.

The charge was made Section 49(3) of the same law which carries a fine of up to RM1 million, or imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution is conducted by deputy public prosecutor Budiman Lufti Mohamed.

Judge Sohaini Alias set March 22 for submission.— Bernama