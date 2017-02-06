Penang govt lashes out at critics with stats

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has hit out at its detractors over calls to make the state a Federal Territory (FT) by stating that 20,887 affordable housing units were built since 2008.

This was in response to Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's claim that Penang's home ownership will be more affordable if it becomes a FT.

State Housing committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said the 20,887 units were constructed compared to the 1Malaysia People's Housing Programme (PR1MA) which has yet to see any units.

He said the state's affordable units had even edged out a dismal amount of some 5,124 low and low-medium cost units being built as compared with the previous administration from 2000 until 2007.

He said this shows that the state's track record speaks for itself.

"It should also be noted apart from PR1MA, up to date not even a single unit of affordable housing for government servants under the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing (PPA1M) programme has been built here," he told reporters after attending the monthly civil servants assembly accompanied by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor reportedly wanted to expand the Federal Territories to include Penang, Pulau Langkawi (Kedah) and parts of Malacca.

He made the remarks during an interview with radio station BFM on Feb 1.

However, the state government has shot down the proposal and initiated the "I Love Penang" campaign instead.