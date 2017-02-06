DAP urged to state stance on PAS cooperation

PETALING JAYA: MCA has called on DAP to state its stance on its continued cooperation with PAS in the Selangor state government.

MCA Youth secretary-general Datuk Leong Kim Soon pointed out that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and other party leaders claimed that they will sever ties with PAS, and will never pawn the interest of Malaysians.

"DAP tries to divert attention by blurring the focus and by delaying stating its stance on the matter, they also pressured their party members against making any comments or remarks over the matter.

"DAP's style of taking no stand for or against any issue, shows that Lim intends to work with PAS for the fourth time in the coming 14th general election, in order to fish for non-Muslim votes.

"DAP is likely to manipulate 'Double Pakatan working mode' (Pakatan Harapan+PPBM and PAS+PPBM), so as to mislead the Chinese voters into believing that they are not work directly with PAS. Instead it is Pakatan Harapan that wants to work with PAS," Leong said.

He said since last December, Pakatan Harapan reached a consensus with PPBM, whereby they will use a common logo and campaign propaganda to contest in the general election.

He said on Feb 1, PAS and PPBM released a joint statement on the proposed cooperation plan and the following day PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin issued a statement, saying PKR will continue to work with PAS and PPBM, to strengthen the Pakatan coalition.

He said at this critical juncture DAP had chosen to remain silent.

Leong said DAP was only interested in defending its political interests and no longer had the courage to go against PAS.