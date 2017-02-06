KTM Komuter trains will operate non-stop for three days from Wednesday

PETALING JAYA: KTM Komuter trains will operate non-stop for three days starting this Wednesday in conjunction with the Thaipusam festivities.

"The train operations will be extended after the current hours. Using additional trains, it will operate from midnight until 5.30am.

"This service is meant for the public's usage, especially those observing Thaipusam and tourists who are going to Batu Caves," KTM Berhad said in a statement today.

"In total, there will be 623 trains operating during this period and 500 KTM Berhad employees who will be on hand," the rail operator added.

Additionally, an RM8 discount will be given to passengers who use Grab ehailing services to get to any commuter station during the same period.

"This offer is only for 1,000 Grab users and is limited to two journeys only. Payment should be made through debit or credit cards only," it said.

Further information on the commuter train schedules is available on www.ktmb.com.my and inquiries can be made at 03 – 22671200 or Twitter @ktmkomuter.