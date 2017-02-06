Johor Baru parking offenders owe RM11.3m

Posted on 6 February 2017 - 06:11pm Last updated on 6 February 2017 - 06:27pm

JOHOR BARU: Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) has issued 367,000 parking compounds between May to December last year amounting to RM11.3 million.

Johor Baru Mayor A. Rahim Nin said the council has also issued 6,440 reminders to those who have yet to settle their compounds where the maximum fine is RM300.

"Offenders can be charged in court," warned Rahim when chairing the full council meeting today.

Illegal parking is a sore eye in the city with people parking their cars near Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar before taking a bus or train to work in Singapore.

Meanwhile, city councillor Ng Puay Wah told the council that it need to support a proposal to make Kebun Teh as a guarded and gated community to enhance the security in that area.

He said, the proposal was submitted by the Kebun Teh residents association.