Tengku Adnan to cooperate with police over his allegation

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said he will give his full cooperation to the police following an alleged statement by him that the Penang government has neglected the Malays in the state.

He was responding to DAP's Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng who had lodged a police report to "force" the former to come clean over the claims.

"It's okay, he (Lim) has lodged a police report, and the police have contacted me.

"Its either the police that will come to me, or I will go to the police to give my statement, there's no problem in that," Tengku Adnan told reporters when met at the Federal Territories Chinese New Year Celebration held at Dataran DBKL here.

Tengku Adnan, who is also the Barisan Nasional secretary-general said the opposition had misinterpreted his statement over the issue.

He said he did not specifically mention about the Malays, but said all races are being neglected in Penang.

During a radio interview in conjunction with Federal Territories Day recently, he had proposed that Penang, Langkawi, and a part of Malacca be made federal territories.

According to a Bernama report, Tengku Adnan suggested that Penang should be turned into a Federal Territory to ensure equal development in the state.

Tengku Adnan said he will not retract his statement and will cooperate with the police on the investigation.

"That( turning Penang into a Federal Territory) is merely my wish, nothing more than that," he said.

Meanwhile, some 2,500 guests attended the Federal Territories Chinese New Year open house.

Among those present were MCA Youth Chief Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon, MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz.