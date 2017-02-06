Dengue cases expected to increase

Posted on 6 February 2017 - 08:26pm Last updated on 6 February 2017 - 08:35pm

IPOH: The Health authorities in the state are expecting a rise in dengue cases.

Health committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said he fears the rise looking at the previous trend where the cases increase during this period of time.

As of Feb 4 this year. he added, 673 cases were reported compared to 633 during the same period last year.

"It is worrying as three deaths were reported in the first five weeks of this year as compared with none last year," he told reporters after a chairing a meeting yesterday.

Two deaths were reported in the Kinta district, while another in Kuala Kangsar district.

Mah said they have put in place measures including fogging activities to stop aedes breeding.

"We also need public cooperation to curb the spread of the disease by keeping their surrounding cleaning and destroying aedes breeding sites.

Mah said the chances of aedes breeding is high due to the hot and wet weather condition.