UiTM students' art for sale at exhibit

KOTA BARU: More than 1,000 pieces of artwork produced by Kelantan Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) students are showcased for the first time to the public in its artwork sales exhibition, themed "Art for Everyone" at the state museum here.

Its deputy rector for Research and Industrial Networking Dr Wan Fairos Wan Yaakob said the effort was in line with the institution's aspiration to produce graduates equipped with entrepreneurial skills.

"The event promoting the artwork of Art and Design students of the UiTM Machang campus is being held from Jan 26 to Feb 28. The initiative also exposes the students to income generation through the sale of their work.

"We also aim to boost the students' confidence and that of the public towards arts as a career through industrial networks established," he told reporters at the launching ceremony at the state museum today.

Wan Fairos said the sales exhibition, which displayed artwork produced since 2010, included paintings, batik, metalwork and ornaments that are being sold between RM70 and RM650.

He added UiTM targeted RM30,000 from the proceeds of its sales with plans to hold the event twice a year, beginning this year, jointly with the museum. — Bernama