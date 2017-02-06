KTM commuter trains to operate non-stop for three days from tomorrow for Thaipusam

PETALING JAYA: KTM commuter trains will operate non-stop for three days starting tomorrow in conjunction with the Thaipusam festivities.

"The train operations will be extended after the current hours. Using additional trains, it will operate from midnight until 5.30am.

"This service is meant for the public's usage, especially those observing Thaipusam and tourists who are going to Batu Caves," KTM Berhad said in a statement today.

"There will be 623 trains operating during this period and 500 KTM employees on duty," the rail operator added.

Additionally, an RM8 discount will be given to passengers who use Grab e-hailing services to get to any commuter station during the same period.

"This offer is only for 1,000 Grab users and is limited to two journeys only. Payment should be made through debit or credit cards only," it said.

For information on train schedules, visit www.ktmb.com.my. Inquiries can be made at 03 – 2267 1200 or Twitter@ktmkomuter.