Fire victims died due to smoke inhalation

Fire and Rescue Deparment personnel put out fire in a double storey terrace house in USJ 2, Subang Jaya, on Feb 6, 2017. — BBX

KUALA LUMPUR: The four people who died in a fire in a double-storey house in Jalan USJ 2/5A USJ 2, Subang Jaya, early today was due to smoke inhalation.

According to Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohammad Azlin Sadari, the cause of death was discovered after post-mortems were conducted on the four victims — Lim Ah Kok, 59, Goh Bee Khion, 51, Lim Yeong Wei, 17 and Lim Yeong Liang, 20, — at the Serdang Hospital today.

"So far, no criminal element has been reported in the matter, but we are still waiting for the forensic report from the Fire and Rescue Department," he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Mohammad Azlin said police believed there was no criminal element in the incident as the fire started on the ground floor while all four victims were found in the bedrooms and another room on the first floor.

"If there is a criminal element or any individual who purposely started a fire with the intention of killing the victims, he would have done it outside the rooms on the first floor and not on the ground floor," he said.

He said it is understood that the victims' family will be claiming their bodies at the hospital for burial in their hometown in Penang.

In the incident which began at about 5.30am, three of the victims were found dead in the bedrooms while another was found dead in the bathroom of the house which was 80% gutted in the fire. — Bernama