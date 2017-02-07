Jamal Yunos quits all posts to 'run illegal gambling den'

Posted on 6 February 2017 - 11:31pm Last updated on 6 February 2017 - 11:44pm

AMPANG JAYA: Controversial Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos, who was released on police bail today, announced that he will quit his position as Sungai Besar Umno division chief and focus on running an "illegal gambling den".

Jamal also announced his resignation from his positions in various non-governmental organisations in Selangor.

"The positions which I hold for society cannot be fully utilised.

"In fact, I will now start an illegal gambling den, just like the rest of the gambling owners," Jamal said in a video posting on his Facebook account.

He said those owning the illegal gambling dens seem to have special privileges compared to a person who is a leader in society.

Last Thursday, police arrested Jamal in connection with a gang robbery at an entertainment outlet in Ampang while nine of his friends were nabbed the night before.

He was released today after being remanded for five days to facilitate police investigations.

His nine friends were also released.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Hamzah Elias said the group was released on bail between 6.30pm and 7pm.

"All those remanded have been released on bail which was set at RM5,000 with a guarantor," he said.

Since December last year Jamal has been raiding illegal gambling premises in Sekinchan after the local council sealed his unlicensed holiday resort also in Sekinchan.