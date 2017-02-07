AWC wins RM14.6m Putrajaya jobs

PETALING JAYA: AWC Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary M&C Engineering and Trading Sdn Bhd (M&C) has been appointed subcontractor by Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd for RM14.64 million worth of jobs for the government office buildings in Putrajaya.

In a statement yesterday, AWC said M&C has been awarded two packages, which involved the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of fire protection services for the project known as “Parcel F” in Precinct 1, Putrajaya.

The group said the sub contract packages are to house the Public Service Commission.