Petronas firms in related party deals worth RM115m

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Gas Bhd and its subsidiaries have entered into recurrent related party transactions with 20 parties worth RM115.37 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Petronas Gas said the transacting parties included Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Trans Thai-Malaysia (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Bekalan Air KIPC Sdn Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Ethylene Sdn Bhd.

“The RRPTs are necessary for day-to-day operations and are within the group’s ordinary course of business, such as management fees, manpower services income and sale of industrial utilities,” the company said.

The recurrent related party transactions, entered into from March 1, 2016 to Jan 31 this year, would not have any material effect on the group’s earnings or the net tangible assets, it added. – Bernama