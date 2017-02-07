Kelington acquires 49% of HITI

PETALING JAYA: Engineering services provider Kelington Group Bhd has acquired a 49% stake in HITI Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd for a total consideration of RM303,121.

Kelington told Bursa Malaysia yesterday that it had entered into a sales and purchase agreement of shares with Chang Chin Sia, Ng Boon Hock and Francis Chia Mong Tet for the acquisition.

HITI is involved in trading, design and construction of clean room and high technology plants.