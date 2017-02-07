Boustead Penang Shipyard sued for RM5.54 million

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary company, Boustead Penang Shipyard Sdn Bhd, was yesterday served with a writ of summons and statement of claim for RM5.54 million by Muara Hijau Sdn Bhd.

The writ of summons and statement of claim was filed in the High Court of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 2, 2017.

Under the writ of summons, Muara Hijau is claiming from Boustead Penang Shipyard a total sum of RM5.54 million, interest at 5% a year from the date of judgment until the date of full settlement and cost for the civil action, arising from an alleged breach of contract by Boustead Penang Shipyard.

The matter has been fixed for case management on Feb 16, 2017.

Boustead Penang Shipyard is currently reviewing the details of the statement of claim and in the midst of engaging solicitors to act on its behalf in this matter,” Boustead Heavy said in a stock exchange filing yesterday.