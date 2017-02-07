Student from Malacca dies in Egypt due to liver failure

MALACCA: A Bachelor Degree (Arabic) student at Al-Azhar University died of liver failure in a hospital in Egypt yesterday morning.

State Exco for Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Green Technology and Innovation, Datuk Md Yunos Husin said the student, Ahmad Razin Mohd Fauzi,23, was from Kampung Paya Dalam, Ayer Molek.

Ahmad Razin, who studied under Malacca State Education Trust Fund died while being treated at the hospital in Egypt.

"His liver failed and this resulted in heart failure and caused his death," he said when contacted by Bernama here, tonight.

Ahmad Razin was taken to two hospitals prior, for treatment, however the cause of his illness went undetected.

"It was only during the check up at the third hospital with better facilities that his liver was found to be damaged."

Md Yunos said the state government would bear the full cost of bringing Ahmad Razin's remains home and expected to arrive tomorrow night.

"We will bring back the remains after all the arrangement in Egypt is completed. The state government wish to express condolences to the family." — Bernama