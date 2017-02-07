Syndicates offering fake academic certificates to face stern action: Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry has warned that stern action will be taken against syndicates selling fake academic certificates online.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the ministry was looking into ways to prosecute the parties involved.

"I am giving a strong warning that the ministry will not remain silent and will take firm action.

"We are discussing on the measures to be taken as we do not want this kind of fraud to continue," he told reporters after attending a signing ceremony between Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Cambridge Malaysian Education and Development Trust (CMEDT) here today.

Also present were Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mary Yap Kain Ching, CMEDT executive chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid and UPSI Board of Directors chairman, Tan Sri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin.

The media recently revealed that certain websites were offering fake degree certificates, including doctoral degrees (PhD) which could be obtained within 24 hours.

The certificates which the syndicates claimed could be obtained from renowned universities around world were offered at between RM11,000 to RM15,000.

The ministry had earlier, in a statement, said it was working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to gather more information on the syndicates.

Meanwhile, Idris said the collaboration between UPSI and CMEDT was aimed at promoting the use of the English language in UPSI through a newly developed application, Cambridge Accessible Tests (CATs).

"This online learning application will be able to measure students' ability in using the English language through reading, writing and listening," he added. — Bernama