Selva Kumar back, evades media

SEPANG: Convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah has arrived home amidst controversy and successfully evaded the media present at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

The 56-year-old, who arrived at KLIA at 7.30am via flight QR0844 from Toronto, Canada had apparently evaded the media by leaving the airport through the domestic arrival area.

Some 50 members of the media trying to catch a glimpse of him had gathered at KLIA 's arrival hall since 7am.

An auxiliary policeman confirmed that Selva Kumar had left the airport after police personnel had questioned him at the Immigration Department in the airport.

Pictures of Selva Kumar sporting a cap and dressed in a dark long-sleeved polo shirt and jeans have been circulating in social media following his release.

Fresh from serving a 24-year sentence in a Canadian prison for drugging and raping a host of women, Selva is believed to be heading to Kuala Lumpur where his family has a home.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim earlier had said that Selva Kumar had already served his sentence in Canada and has the right to come back and resume a normal life.

This is despite many Canadian authorities and experts conviction that he will reoffend as he had shown no remorse for his actions during his 24-year sentence.

Following his arrival, police is expected to monitor Selva Kumar's whereabouts and call him in for an interview.

He had been in the custody of Canadian border officials under an immediate deportation order since his release from prison on January 29.

Selva Kumar had attempted unsuccessfully to stay in Canada after serving his prison sentence, citing that he would be singled out for his Jewish beliefs.