Zaid Ibrahim joins DAP

PETALING JAYA: Former Minister, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pix) announced today that he has joined the DAP.

He said he chose the party because of the progress the party has brought to Penang and also because he supported the party's fight against corruption.

"DAP has brought not only development but also has created jobs for the people as well as build housing for the less fortunate," he said.

Zaid also attacked PAS for its failure to develop Kelantan in his speech announcing his move to join DAP.

He said PAS has not been able to solve simple problems such as rubbish collection and flash floods in Kota Batu and the state.

