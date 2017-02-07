No visa payment for Malaysians visiting Qatar

DOHA: Malaysians who wish to visit Qatar would be exempted from paying for the visa, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Qatar Prime Minister and Home Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani personally acknowledged the matter to him at their meeting in conjunction with his official visit to the country for four days beginning Feb 4.

"This is a new decision which was reached and agreed with the Qatar government," he told Malaysian journalists here.

According to him, the agreement would be effective immediately after the followup to be made by Malaysia's Ambassador to Qatar Datuk Ahmad Jazri Mohd Johar with the Qatar government.

He said Malaysians would also be accorded the visa on arrival facility allowing them to stay in Qatar for 60 days and an additional 30 days on application.

The deputy prime minister said the Qatar government agreed to scrap the visa payment in acknowledgement and appreciation of Malaysia's professional and technical contribution to Qatar's development

Ahmad Zahid said the exemption was also aimed at encouraging more Malaysians to visit Qatar.

He said Muslims in Malaysia who intend to perform umrah and visit the holy land could take advantage of the free visa to stop by Qatar for a few days while they are on their way to or from Makkah or Madinah.

Currently, Malaysians have to pay 100 Qatar Riyal for a stay of 30 days and an additional fee of the same amount for an extended 30 days application. — Bernama