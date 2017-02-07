Astro brings 48-hour live streaming of Thaipusam celebrations

ASTRO will be streaming 48-hour live Thaipusam celebrations on the Astro Ulagam website from three locations –Kallumalai in Ipoh; Thanner Malai in Penang; and, Munivarar Temple in Johor Bahru.

The live streaming will begin at midnight on Feb 8 and end on Feb 9 at 11.50pm.

Dr. Rajamani Chellamuthu, senior vice president, content management group, Astro said, "Through this live-streaming, Astro Ulagam takes yet another step in aspiring to offer a wider audience the best content in demand for its viewers. Following the success of last year's Guinness World Record, Astro continues to capture the 2017 Thaipusam celebration with the theme Panjamirtha Vannam and

bring it to audiences worldwide on Astro Ulagam website and Facebook page".

This year's theme for the Thaipusam 2017 celebrations, Panchamirtha Vannam, tells the story of Lord Murugan through its songs, composed by devotee and religious icon, Pamban Swamigal.

The Astro Thaipusam 2017 live streaming will have singer, T.L. Maharajan add to the festive atmosphere. Maharajan is known for performing religious songs from Panchamirtham Vannam as well.

During the 48-hour live streaming, there will be additional cross-screening recordings of Thaipusam celebrations from Palani in India, and Nallur and Inuvil in Sri Lanka.

Netizens following the Thaipusam 2017 celebrations can find and post photos and videos using #Veeravel2017.

Both previous years of live-screening of Thaipusam celebrations saw global audiences from a host of countries including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, India, Canada, Sri Lanka,

Singapore and Malaysia. Astro Ulagam is Malaysia's Indian Entertainment News & Events hub highlighting Indian channels and top shows on Astro, latest entertainment news, videos and more.

Currently Astro Ulagam Facebook page boasts near to 2 Million likes. For more updates, please visit the official website, www.astroulagam.com.