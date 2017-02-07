Sabah bars entry of convicted serial rapist

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will not allow convicted serial rapist S. Selva Kumar to enter the state, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said today.

He is not welcome in Sabah because he is considered a high-risk individual and can potentially pose a danger to the public, especially women and children, he said in a statement.

"We just cannot take the risk of having such a potentially dangerous individual on the loose. We must protect our citizens," he said.

Musa said the directive to the Sabah Immigration Department to prohibit Selva Kumar from entering Sabah was to be enforced immediately.

Selva Kumar, 56, returned to Malaysia today after having served a 24-year jail term in Canada for 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion. — Bernama