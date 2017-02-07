48 hours to retract, apologise over Penang mufti accusation: Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Lim Guan Eng (pix) has given two newspapers 48 hours to retract reports and apologise for claiming that he interfered in the appointment of the Penang mufti.

The Penang Chief Minister gave the deadline to the New Sunday Times, the Sunday edition of the New Straits Times, and to Berita Harian for the Feb 5 reports.

He said he was not involved in the appointment of the state mufti as such matters came under the State Islamic Religious Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim.

"I will announce what action to take," he said in a press conference today, adding that he will decide on his next course of action after the deadline.

Abdul Malik, who was present, said the accusations showed bad intentions against Lim.

On another matter, Lim challenged Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to a debate over making Penang a Federal Territory.

He said his administration was against the suggestion and questioned if other states, like Sabah and Kelantan, which he said needed federal aid more, were to be federalised.

"This is a huge threat to the rights and identity of the people of Penang," he said.