Rottweiler causes would-be burglar to land in hospital

Posted on 7 February 2017 - 12:57pm Last updated on 7 February 2017 - 02:32pm

A WOULD-BE burglar had to be treated for his injuries before he even got his loot, thanks to a Rottweiler on duty.

The 31-year-old suspect who entered the Rottweiler's home in Pisang Road, Kuching before realizing the presence of the dog, said The Borneo Post.

After the "guard on duty" started barking ferociously, the suspect tried to escape by climbing over the fence.

In his haste, he slipped and fell on his head.

The home owner called the police and the suspect was soon arrested.

He had to be taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment and later to the police station for questioning.

Rottweilers are a highly sought after breed as guard dogs. They are stocky and intelligent, requiring lots of training.