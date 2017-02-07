Najib praises muted reception during school visit

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) called on programme organisers to forgo special VIP treatments to cut wastage following a visit to Kuala Selangor on Feb 3.

Najib said grandiose treatments typical of programmes graced by high-ranking government officials should be avoided unless necessary.

"To me, such decorations are unimportant and only serves to widen the distance between the people and I, as if there are protocols and I am unapproachable.

"Reduce all this (special treatments) as I look upon them as wastage. Avoid them if possible unless official protocols are required such as programmes involving foreign dignitaries," he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.

Najib said he was glad that he was not given the "red carpet treatment" when he visited Sekolah Kebangsaan Ijok in Kuala Selangor, but was instead given a warm reception by the locals.

He commended the organiser and reminded all BN leaders and senior government officials that the primary focus of visits should be interactions between the people and the government, not protocols.

"I hope such an approach can be continued in all future programmes that involves me or other leaders," Najib wrote.