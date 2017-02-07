Police announce closure of roads in Ipoh for Thaipusam

IPOH: Ten roads in the city will be closed in stages on Feb 8 and 9 in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival, Perak Police acting chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said today.

He named the roads as Jalan Raja Muda Aziz, Hospital Roundabout, Jalan Medan Istana, Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang, Jalan Lim Boon Seng, Jalan Dato' Onn Jaafar, Jalan SP Seenivasagam, Jalan Sultan Yussuf, Jalan Falim and Jalan Tun Perak.

"The closure of these roads will be announced over the mass media from time to time," he said in a statement.

He also said that the public could obtain the latest information on the road closure the Perak Police Hotline at 05-2401999.

Hasnan said Thaipusam would be observed on a grand scale at several temples in Perak, namely Kallumalai Sri Subramaniam Alayam in Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh; Sri Subramaniam Alayam in Kampung Kepayang, Ipoh; Sri Subramaniyar Alayam, Sungai Siput; Sri Subramaniyar Alayam, Sitiawan; Sri Thandayuthabani Alayam, Tapah, and Sri Ayyanar Alayam, Taiping.

Hasnan said about 800 policemen would be deployed in Perak to ensure public order and security during Thaipusam.

"Security in Perak is under control. The police will ensure public order and security at all times during the festival," he said.

He advised the public to extend their cooperation to the police and other enforcement agencies by adhering to the traffic rules and regulations for the celebration to be harmonious and peaceful. — Bernama