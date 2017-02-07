DRB-Hicom to finalise foreign partner for Proton by first half

PETALING JAYA: DRB-Hicom Bhd is targeting to complete the selection of foreign partner for its automotive arm Proton Holdings Bhd by the first half of the year.

In a statement today, the group said it is waiting for the submission of bids from potential foreign strategic partners.

“As we have stated previously, the parties have conducted their own due diligence on Proton over the past weeks. DRB-Hicom is now waiting for the submission of bids from the parties, after which an earnest evaluation of the bids will commence,” said DRB-Hicom group managing director Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar.