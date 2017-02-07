UEM launches Phase 3 of industrial park project with RM800 million GDV

PETALING JAYA: UEM Sunrise Bhd today launched the third phase of the Southern Industrial and Logistics Clusters (SILC 3), which has a gross development value of RM800 million.

SILC 3 is a fully integrated 1,300-acre sustainable industrial park targeted at light to medium industries located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

"There has been an exponential increase in demand for the industrial lots in SILV and the first two phases of the development have been sold to global businesses from 12 countries," said UEM Sunrise CEO Anwar Shahrim Abdul Ajib at the launch of SILC and signing ceremony between UEM Sunrise and Crown Worldwide Group Malaysia.

SILC 3 has 86 plots of land, of which one has been sold to Information management, world mobility relocations and fine arts logistics group Crown.

SILC 3 is the third and final phase of SILC, with plots in Phase 1 being launched ten years ago followed by Phase 2 few years ago. Lots in both phases have been sold out.