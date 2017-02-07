Puig signs a joint venture agreement with Luxasia

THE family-owned fashion and fragrances company Puig recently signed a joint venture agreement with Luxasia, the leading prestige omnichannel beauty distribution and retail company in Asia.

The joint venture will commence operations on Feb 1, 2017 and cover selected South East Asian markets such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Marc Puig, Chairman and CEO, commented, "The joint venture between Puig and Luxasia is an important step towards accelerating the development of our brands in Asia. We are delighted to bring our relationship to the next level and look forward to a successful partnership".

Patrick Chong, Chairman of Luxasia, commented, "Puig is a strong and innovative company with established brands and a long-term business view. We are very excited by the opportunities this strategic partnership presents. We are confident we can harness our deep market knowledge, influence, customer analytics and talents to sustainably grow the presence of the Puig brands in this part of the world".

Luxasia is Asia's beauty omni leader. Merging local knowledge with a global perspective, its consumer-centric go-to-market strategies and omni-channel distribution approach has helped over 120 international fragrance, cosmetics, skin care and professional salon brands successfully penetrate Asian markets.