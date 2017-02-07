30 flood victims still at Segamat evacuation centre

JOHOR BARU: The number of flood victims in Segamat as at 12pm remains at 30.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the group from six families was currently staying at the Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak evacuation centre.

"They comprise eight men, 17 women, three boys, one girl and one senior citizen," he said in a statement here today.

He said Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian was still disconnected as a result of a collapsed bridge. — Bernama