Do not just mind your own business: Syed Azmi

SOCIAL activist, Syed Azmi made a call to the public to step up and play their role in stopping abuse.

"As said, E. V. E. R. Y. O. N. E. plays a role to stop abuse and injustice. Get trained, listen and learn. May we be protected and all our kids protected. It takes the whole village to take care of one kid," (sic) he said on his Facebook page.

This post was shared almost 100 times with 975 likes at the time this article was written.

Together with the post he shared a link of an article from Huffingtonpost on how an air stewardess saved a teenage girl from human traffickers.

Alaska Airlines' Sheila Fedrick noticed the disheveled teenager being accompanied by a well-dressed couple that did not seem to interact with her much.

Fedrick told the media that the teenager appeared "like she had gone through hell".

She discreetly signaled to the girl, "I left a note in one of the bathrooms"

To which the girl wrote back, "I need help."

Fedrick alerted the pilot who then radioed for the police to meet them at the terminal.

Syed Azmi has maintained that everyone needs to step up and intervene when things do not appear to be normal.

Someone may be in danger.