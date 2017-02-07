Grab and Uber applaud govt's Employment Injury Scheme

— Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

An Uber map route. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

PETALING JAYA: Grab and Uber e-hailing service providers have applauded the government's move to have all self-employed taxi drivers be covered under the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) which is expected to come into effect on June 1.

Grab Malaysia Country Head Sean Goh said although they had introduced the first comprehensive Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) coverage in Southeast Asia to their drivers and passengers, "we applaud the authorities for their foresight and for considering a scheme for the benefit of drivers.

"We are more than willing to work together with the relevant parties to know more and understand the scheme further, and subsequently, communicate this with our Grabbers accordingly."

The PAI policy, which is free, covers any events such as accidental death, permanent dismemberment and bodily injuries in case of accidents for drivers and passengers.

Grab, in a statement issued last year, said it is the largest coverage with the total personal accident benefits for both driver or passenger with up to RM64,200 per person in Malaysia.

Each incident, however, will be evaluated individually by the insurance providers and coverage amount differs across the market.

Uber echoed a similar stand, saying that they welcome the government's intention to further improve the well-being of driver-partner; by allowing them access to additional coverage as self-employed, independent contractors.

However, Klang and Selangor Taxi Operators Datuk Aslah Abdullah were against the idea because currently, taxi drivers are given their own personal insurance under the respective companies which they are attached.

"The ministry should also consult with stakeholders, especially from the transport industry.

"This would allow consistency operation-wise and we can serve our customers better in the face of competitions from other privately-owned operators.

"We also have to consider the extra cost that would affect the drivers' livelihood because their monthly income is not fixed.

"Additionally, if it is mandatory, the Human Resources Ministry has to revise the law. All stakeholders should have a say before implementing policies which we are unaware of, otherwise, it could create confusion," he added.

They were responding to theSun's article titled 'Cheer for Cabbies' two days ago, where self-employed drivers will make a contribution rate of 1.25% of their insured monthly income.

The coverage will benefit over 73,000 self-employed taxi drivers and some 35,000 active Uber and Grab drivers.

Previously, self-employed taxi drivers had to buy insurance policies on their own.