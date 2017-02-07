Police arrest 10 for illegal gambling

Posted on 7 February 2017 - 03:49pm Last updated on 7 February 2017 - 06:33pm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have arrested 10 people for gambling during an operation on Monday night.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspects were arrested at a house in Jalan Alma Ria 1 here after police received a tip-off over illegal gambling activities in the area.

He said those detained during the 10.40pm operation comprised four men and six women aged between 41 to 71.

"Police seized several items used for gambling including a table, five chairs, playing cards and RM23,751 cash," he told reporters when contacted.

Nik Ros Azhan said one of the suspects, a 55-year-old man, had previous records under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and investigations in the case were being carried out under the same law.