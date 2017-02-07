Kitten born with two heads and three eyes

Posted on 7 February 2017 - 04:45pm Last updated on 7 February 2017 - 04:53pm

A PET owner got the shock of his life when his cat gave birth to a mutant kitten recently.

Xioa Wei, from China's Liaoning Province, watched in astonishment as the mother cat delivered five kittens, one of which had two heads and three eyes!

Surprisingly, the two-headed kitten is alive and even able to eat like the rest of his siblings, Daily Express reports.

A self-professed cat lover, Xiao Wei live-streamed the kitten on social media and said it has two mouths that move, but only one of them makes sounds.

Although unsure how long it will survive, he has vowed to take good care of the special animal.

Netizens on China's Sina Weibo expressed hope that the kitten will reach adulthood.