Family members hope to reunite with missing kin soon

KUALA LUMPUR: A distraught mother is pleading for the safe return of her daughter who has not contacted her since last October.

Lee See New, 47, said she last heard from her daughter Wan Pik Kei, 24, on Oct 29.

She said her daughter sent her a Whatsapp message saying that she had moved to new lodgings in Skudai, Johor.

"In the message, she did mention that she will try to apply for leave from her employer so that she can come home to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Wan who initially worked as a clerk at a home appliance retail store in Cheras, was transferred to Skudai along with several other colleagues to help manage a branch there.

"We were looking forward to that but our hope of seeing her was dashed when she failed to turn up during Chinese New Year and all means to reach her proved unsuccessful," Lee said during a press conference at the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department here today.

Lee also expressed hope that her daughter's employer could help shed light on her disappearance.

She urged those with information on her daughter's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

In a separate case, a 49-year-old factory worker is also enlisting the public's help to locate her 53-year-old husband who has been missing since mid-November 2012.

The woman said she and her three children were hoping for his safe return.

"Those with information on Lim Thiam Poh, please contact the family members or the nearest police station or MCA PSCD at 03-22033888," MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said.